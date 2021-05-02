Jennifer Garner Proves Classic Sneakers & Straight Leg Jeans Will Never Steer You Wrong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A classic pair of white sneakers will always pair well with mom jeans.

On Saturday, Jennifer Garner proved this is true when she stepped out in Los Angeles to take her son Samuel to swim practice. For the outing, Garner styled an easy-going white striped t-shirt with a pair of straight-leg jeans.

Straight-leg jeans are having a major moment right now, taking the place of skinnier silhouettes. The style gives off a more relaxed feel, but still feels put together and chic.

Jennifer Garner out in Los Angeles on May 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner continued the casual theme with her footwear as she sported a pair of off-white kicks. The shoes featured leather uppers, a lace-up closure and a thick rubber outsole.

Garner’s outfit is the perfect example of a fool proof outfit formula. The pieces are timeless together, but also work as separates, making them must-have wardrobe essentials. Straight-leg jeans pair well with flats, heels and ankle boots. To give the look a boost, consider layering a blazer over a simple t-shirt.

Garner is a big fan of sneakers. Her go-to shoes are selections from Brooks, including the brand’s Ghost 13 and Levitate 4 Road shoes.

She also switches it up with Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts. When not in denim, Garner also sports activewear looks such as classic leggings and other selections from Alo Yoga.

To Buy: Vans Authentic Shoes, $50

To Buy: Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $60

To Buy: Veja V-12 Sneaker, $150

