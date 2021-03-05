Jennifer Garner Showcases Her Signature Mom Style in Striped Sweater, Blue Jeans & These Sneakers She Can’t Stop Wearing 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner just stepped out in a foolproof outfit that falls right in line with her classic mom style.

On Thursday, Garner was seen in Brentwood, Calif., checking on construction on her new home. For the outing, Garner opted for a blue striped sweater teamed with a pair of classic blue jeans. The denim featured a straight-leg silhouette with a distressed hem.

Garner accessorized with a brown tote bag. As for footwear, Garner opted for sneakers from her go-to athletic brand: Brooks. Called the Ghost 13 Running Shoe, the kick features a lace-up closure and mesh uppers. The shoe also features cushioning, and is complete with a rubber sole.

Jennifer Garner in Brentwood, Calif., on March 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

When not in the Ghost 13, Garner frequently wears the brand’s Levitate 4 Road shoes in the black colorway. These performance-ready shoes feature the brand’s Fit Knit uppers with a lightweight DNA AMP midsole, ample cushioning and a removable footbed insole. Like today’s look, Garner often pairs her sneakers with sweaters and basic t-shirts.

To Buy: Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoe, $130

She also switches it up with Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts. When not in denim, Garner also sports activewear looks such as classic leggings and other selections from Alo Yoga.

