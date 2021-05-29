×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner’s Colorful Sweater, Jeans & Sneakers Look Is the Perfect Weekend Uniform

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Jennifer Garner, striped knit sweater, brooks sneakers, la
Jennifer Garner
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Jennifer Garner shared the perfect spring transitional look while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

The actress wore a boxy, mock neck sweater dressed in multi-colored stripes, a nod to one of this season’s hottest pattern trends. She balanced out the eye-catching sweater with a pair of straight-leg denim jeans in a medium blue wash and accessorized the outfit with black-framed sunglasses and a gray face mask.

Jennifer Garner, striped knit sweater, brooks sneakers, la
Jennifer Garner out running errands in Los Angeles on May 28, 2021.
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

For footwear, the “13 Going On 30” alumna selected one of her go-to everyday selections, the Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers in the gray and blue colorway. These lace-up running shoes feature mesh uppers, a DNA AMP cushioned midsole, removable insole and padded tongue and collar. They’re currently marked down from $120 to $100 on dsw.com.

Related

Jennifer Garner's Mom Jeans, V-Neck Tee & Athletic Sneakers Are Peak Parent Style

Jennifer Garner Proves Classic Sneakers & Straight Leg Jeans Will Never Steer You Wrong

Brooks Is Still Beating Nike in Women's Performance Running -- and the Gap Is Getting Wider

Jennifer Garner, striped knit sweater, brooks sneakers, la
Here’s a closer look at Jennifer Garner’s beloved Brooks sneakers.
CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Throughout the pandemic, athletic sneakers have become a daytime outfit staple and continue to be one of the hottest footwear trends for spring ’21. Garner has long proven to be ahead of this trend. To achieve her signature cool mom style, she regularly pairs her various Brooks running sneakers with jeans and timeless tops.

In March, Garner stepped out in a more neutral version of her go-to uniform. She wore a navy blue and white striped sweater with straight-leg jeans and a pair of Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes in the Alloy/Oyster/White colorway.

Jennifer Garner out and about on March 4, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Garner has frequently been spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers. Also in March, the actress wore them with an army green tee shirt and another pair of blue straight-leg jeans.

jennifer garner, mom style, green t-shirt, mom jeans, brooks running sneakers
Jennifer Garner out on March 31, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

For even more shopping options, try out similar styles to Garner’s go-to Brooks model, below.

on sneakers, running sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: On Cloudswift Sneakers, $150.

brooks sneakers, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Launch 7 Road Running Shoes, $70 (from $100).

new balance sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Altoh Running Shoes, $75.

Click through this gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s jeans and sneaker style.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad