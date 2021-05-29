Jennifer Garner’s Colorful Sweater, Jeans & Sneakers Look Is the Perfect Weekend Uniform

Jennifer Garner shared the perfect spring transitional look while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

The actress wore a boxy, mock neck sweater dressed in multi-colored stripes, a nod to one of this season’s hottest pattern trends. She balanced out the eye-catching sweater with a pair of straight-leg denim jeans in a medium blue wash and accessorized the outfit with black-framed sunglasses and a gray face mask.

Jennifer Garner out running errands in Los Angeles on May 28, 2021. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

For footwear, the “13 Going On 30” alumna selected one of her go-to everyday selections, the Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers in the gray and blue colorway. These lace-up running shoes feature mesh uppers, a DNA AMP cushioned midsole, removable insole and padded tongue and collar. They’re currently marked down from $120 to $100 on dsw.com.

Here’s a closer look at Jennifer Garner’s beloved Brooks sneakers. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Throughout the pandemic, athletic sneakers have become a daytime outfit staple and continue to be one of the hottest footwear trends for spring ’21. Garner has long proven to be ahead of this trend. To achieve her signature cool mom style, she regularly pairs her various Brooks running sneakers with jeans and timeless tops.

In March, Garner stepped out in a more neutral version of her go-to uniform. She wore a navy blue and white striped sweater with straight-leg jeans and a pair of Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes in the Alloy/Oyster/White colorway.

Jennifer Garner out and about on March 4, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner has frequently been spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers. Also in March, the actress wore them with an army green tee shirt and another pair of blue straight-leg jeans.

Jennifer Garner out on March 31, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For even more shopping options, try out similar styles to Garner’s go-to Brooks model, below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: On Cloudswift Sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

To Buy: Brooks Launch 7 Road Running Shoes, $70 (from $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Altoh Running Shoes, $75.

