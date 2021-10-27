Jennifer Garner Brings Summery Skirt Into Fall With Camel Sweater and Chanel Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Garner showed how to transition a summer skirt into the changing season.

The “13 Going on 30” star stepped out with her son Samuel on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The mom transitioned her summery patterned midi skirt into the fall weather by pairing it with a camel-colored crewneck sweater. A white T-shirt peeked out from under the top, which had gold buttons clasping the material from the neckline to the bottom hem.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel in LA on Oct. 26. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Garner added Chanel tan suede sneakers to her look, which emphasized the fall vibes.The shoes had white soles and white laces and a black Chanel logo on the tongue. Her style is unavailable, but a similar look in navy retails for $950 on Chanel’s website.

A closer look at Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actress is a big fan of sneakers, and her go-to shoes are selections from Brooks, including the brand’s Ghost 13 and Levitate 4 Road shoes. Some consider her style the epitome of a “cool mom” look, with outfits oftentimes including a mix of both mom jeans and skinny jeans topped off with soft sweaters, easy-going T-shirts and relaxed blouses. She also switches it up with Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts. When not in her typical denim, Garner also sports activewear looks such as classic leggings. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster among other luxury designers.

See more of her casual-comfy “mom style.”

Shop brown sneakers to match Garner’s effortlessly cool style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Bella Vita Sunday Platform Sneaker, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Universal Thread Women’s Paige Sneakers, $30

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo Diamond Suede Sneakers, $475