Jennifer Garner Brings Her Mom Style Into 2021 With a Nude Sweater, Ripped Jeans and Her Favorite Brooks Running Sneakers

In the new year, Jennifer Garner is sticking to her favorites.

The actress was once again spotted in the Levitate 4 sneaker from Brooks while out and about in L.A. on Monday. She paired the black lace-up shoe with a nude face mask and matching sweater from TKEES, along with some ripped skinny jeans.

Jennifer Garner out and about on Jan. 4, 2021. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Garner is bringing her mom style into 2021 by prioritizing comfortable fashion and footwear above it all. As of late, the “13 Going on 30” star loves to pair her Brooks running shoes with a pullover crewneck sweater and skinny jeans. To top it off, she’s often spotted in a pair of thick-rimmed glasses. The actress has been seen a few times wearing the casual combo while out in L.A.

Jennifer Garner out and about on Dec. 17, 2020. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Among the most noteworthy style staples from her closet, Garner continues to wear is the Levitate 4 from Brooks. Designed for trail running, the shoe has a sturdy rubber outsole that’s flexible and cushioned. The brand also touts that the shoe is 20% lighter than its predecessor, the Levitate 3, which Garner also owns.

A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s Levitate 4 sneakers from Brooks. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Brooks Levitate 4 sneakers, $150

The decision to wear a running sneaker that’s designed to pound the pavement is the ultimate mom move. The comfortable shoe will help you worry less about your feet and more about the important things you need to get done during the day. Whether you’re doing errands or hitting the trail, Garner’s favorite Brooks sneaker is versatile in both functionality and stylishly, thanks to its all-black colorway.

Jennifer Garner spotted Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA Looking for some black sneakers like Garner’s pair? Here are a few other models from brands we love that are also functional and comfortable.

