×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner Brings Her Mom Style Into 2021 With a Nude Sweater, Ripped Jeans and Her Favorite Brooks Running Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
MEGA724335_008
April 2020
April 2020
April 2020
February 2020
View Gallery 15 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In the new year, Jennifer Garner is sticking to her favorites.

The actress was once again spotted in the Levitate 4 sneaker from Brooks while out and about in L.A. on Monday. She paired the black lace-up shoe with a nude face mask and matching sweater from TKEES, along with some ripped skinny jeans.

jennifer garner, jennifer garner street style, jennfier garner 2021
Jennifer Garner out and about on Jan. 4, 2021.
CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Garner is bringing her mom style into 2021 by prioritizing comfortable fashion and footwear above it all.  As of late, the “13 Going on 30” star loves to pair her Brooks running shoes with a pullover crewneck sweater and skinny jeans. To top it off, she’s often spotted in a pair of thick-rimmed glasses. The actress has been seen a few times wearing the casual combo while out in L.A.

Related

Athletic Brand and Retail Executives on Coronavirus

Jennifer Garner Pairs Her Mom Jeans and Sneakers With This $17 Amazon 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater Vest

Jennifer Garner's Casual Mom Style Includes a Sweater, Jeans and Her Favorite Brooks Sneakers

jennifer garner, jennifer garner style, jennfier garner 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about on Dec. 17, 2020.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Watch on FN

Among the most noteworthy style staples from her closet, Garner continues to wear is the Levitate 4 from Brooks. Designed for trail running, the shoe has a sturdy rubber outsole that’s flexible and cushioned. The brand also touts that the shoe is 20% lighter than its predecessor, the Levitate 3, which Garner also owns.

Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s Levitate 4 sneakers from Brooks.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA
brooks running sneaker, jennifer garner sneakers, brooks levitate 4

To buy: To buy: Brooks Levitate 4 sneakers, $150; Zappos.com

The decision to wear a running sneaker that’s designed to pound the pavement is the ultimate mom move. The comfortable shoe will help you worry less about your feet and more about the important things you need to get done during the day. Whether you’re doing errands or hitting the trail, Garner’s favorite Brooks sneaker is versatile in both functionality and stylishly, thanks to its all-black colorway.

Jennifer Garner Chritmas shopping at the Country Mart in Brentwood. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner spotted Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA
Looking for some black sneakers like Garner’s pair? Here are a few other models from brands we love that are also functional and comfortable. 

adidas ultraboost sneakers, black sneakers, adidas sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Finish Line

To buy: Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 20 Running Shoes, $180; Finishline.com.

Nike Tanjun Sneakers, black and white sneakers, nike sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Women’s Tanjun Sneaker, $65; Nike.com.

Want to see more of Jennifer Garner’s mom style? Click through our gallery to see the 15 Times Jennifer Garner Styled Mom Jeans With Sneakers

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad