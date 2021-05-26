×
Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jeans, V-Neck Tee & Athletic Sneakers Are Peak Parent Style

By Alexa Hempel
Jennifer Garner was seen on Tuesday touring her new home in Brentwood, Calif.

The actress, 49, seemed to be in good spirits as she walked closely with her mother, Patricia Ann, and father, William John Garner. The mother of three opted for a classic off-duty look as she paired a navy blue v-neck with light wash, high-waisted jeans. She accessorized her outfit with black-framed Ray-Ban sunglasses and silver chained necklaces.

For footwear Garner opted for the Brooks Revel 4, a comfortable sneaker that offers a sleek aesthetic.

Jennifer Garner is seen house hunting Los Angeles, Calif.
Jennifer Garner is seen house hunting Los Angeles, Calif.
A closer look at Jennifer’s shoes.
The Brooks Running shoes Garner was sporting features a grey knitted upper and a thick rubber sole, equally meshing a style with functionality. Brooks is known for its BioMoGo DNA technology which creates a spring in every step to help cushion impact. As Garner has attributed her fit physique to avid long-distance running, her footwear choice came as no surprise.

Garner’s style could be considered the epitome of a cool mom look. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes down to footwear, the mom of three tends to prefer lower heels and flat pairs over a towering stiletto; her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does in fact make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few

The actress also introduced a new partnership last year as an extension of her Once Upon a Farm label. At the beginning of August, Garner joined forces with Toms for a whimsical collection of footwear inspired by your favorite produce.

Channel Jennifer Garner in these classic sneakers.

To Buy: Brooks Revel 4 in White/Paloma/Silver, $80 (Was $100)

To Buy: Adidas Puremotion Shoes in Grey, $70

To Buy: Nike Metcon 6 Premium in Silver, $115 (Was $140)

Check out the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s mom-chic style.

