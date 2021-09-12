Jennifer Garner Perfects Between-Season Style in Printed Dress and Chain Strap Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Garner mastered dressing between seasons in her latest look.

While out with her children in Los Angeles, California, the “13 Going on 30” actress wore a printed midi dress. The orange and black number featured a flowing skirt, as well as short sleeves and a geometric print. Its neckline also included gold buttons, with two coordinating button accents on either side. Garner kept her accessories minimal, pairing the piece with simple black sunglasses, two delicate layered necklaces, and a thin gold bangle. Her look was complete with an Apple Watch with a white rubber band.

Jennifer Garner walks with her children in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Shoe-wise, Garner coordinated her look with a pair of black leather sandals. The shoes featured metallic gold heels that appeared to total at least one inch in height, as well as a buckled ankle strap. However, their greatest statement were three thin toe straps that were woven with gold chains, adding an instant element of relaxed glamour to the actress’ look.

Jennifer Garner walks with her children in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Garner’s sandals. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As we enter the fall season while it’s still warm outside, Garner’s outfit is an ideal example of in between-season dressing. Her dress’ midi length and short sleeves allow for ventilation while maintaining coverage against cooler winds. Her sandals are also secure for daylong wear, with a chic appearance and tones that can be worn with any ensemble.

Jennifer Garner walks with her children in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from affordable brands like Brooks and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation in recent months, like No. 6 clogs, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

