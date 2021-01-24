Jennifer Garner Braces the LA Rain in Leggings, Black Sneakers & Winter’s Trendiest Jacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner showcased her rainy day style over the weekend, wearing this season’s must-have outerwear piece.

On Saturday, as rare rainfall poured down in Los Angeles, Garner stepped out, wearing a cozy activewear ensemble that included classic navy leggings and a yellow jacket from The North Face. The jacket featured gray accents, a cinch-cord hood and a zip-up closure. The brand offers similar styles starting at $89 at TheNorthFace.com.

The North Face — a brand that has been essential on the outdoor scene for years — recently experienced a revival thanks to celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. The company also created buzz with the release of the brand’s new and highly sought after collection with Gucci, which includes motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers and more.

Jennifer Garner out in Los Angeles on Jan. 23. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA A closer view of Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Garner teamed the trendy jacket with a pair of black lace-up sneakers. The shoes feature a black mesh upper with a curved white outsole. Garner previously wore the shoe on Dec. 10 while Christmas shopping in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood. That time, the actress styled the footwear with a white t-shirt and blue skinny jeans, giving the look a timeless and clean touch.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Garner often opts for t-shirts, mom jeans and sneakers. Her casual wardrobe also includes, Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts.

Copy Jennifer Garner’s style with these picks below.

