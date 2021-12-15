Jennifer Garner Is Typically Mom-Chic in a Fleece Jacket, Leggings & Brooks Sneakers With Kids

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Garner looked sleek in mom-mode while out and about with her children in LA.

Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel Affleck and daughter Seraphina Affleck runs errands in LA.

The “13 Going on 30” actress ran errands with her children while sporting a comfortable on-the-go-mom ensemble. She stepped out with her children from her marriage to Ben Affleck, Samuel and Seraphina Affleck, while wearing an athleisure look. She matched a pair of blue leggings with a white fleece jacket with darker beige trim, pockets and silver clasps running up the front side. She layered the coat on top of a black turtle neck, round-rimmed plastic glasses, and black thigh-high socks over her leggings.

Detail of Jennifer Garner’s Brooks sneakers.

On her feet, she wore a pair of sneakers from her go-to sneaker brand, Brooks. The shoes matched her leggings in a navy blue hue with a white outsole and a white trim around the staple Brooks logo.

The road running shoes feature a navy blue mesh upper with a thick white sole, white detailing across the top and the classic Brooks logo on each side of the shoes. The star is frequently spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.

Jennifer Garner wearing Brooks sneakers while with daughter Seraphina Affleck in LA. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In one of the photos, Garner walked down the street holding hands with her daughter. The 12-year-old sported multiple shades of blue for the outing. She sported a light blue patterned shirt, a darker plaid jacket and navy drawstring pants. She added more color to the look with her footwear. Affleck went for mismatched socks, one black and one gray as well as a pair of multicolored Nike sneakers in yellow, green and red with white laces and a white tick.

