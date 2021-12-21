Jennifer Garner Stuns in Green Satin Dress & Crystal Buckle Pumps to Host White House Christmas Concert PBS Special

With only four days left until Christmas, several celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit and spreading cheer. Jennifer Garner is one of the stars who took to social media on Tuesday to show off her festive holiday ensemble.

The “13 Going on 30” star shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special, which airs today at 8 p.m. ET.

“Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. ✨🎄♥️ #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)” the actress wrote.

Garner who serves as host, will introduce performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and the United States Marine Band.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks, and the event will highlight the holiday decor of the White House.

The Golden Globe winner looked stunning in a beautiful green satin cocktail dress. The sleeveless number was complete with a black belt and a silver bow. She styled her hair in loose waves and accessorized with chunky black earrings.

Garner tied her look together with satin black pumps by Roger Vivier. The Broche style featured a sharp pointed-toe, a large crystal buckle and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

“The Peppermint” actress is known to wow at events. She gravitates toward high-fashion heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster. When she’s not in Brooks sneakers, she will likely slip into sneakers from luxury labels like Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel.

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Garner’s style through the years.