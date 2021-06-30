Jennifer Garner Does the Debatable Clog Trend With a Ruffled Top & Jeans to Drop Off Son at Swimming Class

Jennifer Garner stepped out in another casual-cool outfit today. The actress was spotted dropping off her son Samuel at swimming class. She wore light-wash Levi’s jeans and a light pink patterned ruffle top. She added black sunglasses and a bright pink mask to the look.

She also wore one of this season’s more debated trends: clogs. Her pair featured a brown upper and a tan sole. The early 2000s shoe has been coming back into style in addition to many other trends from the era.

The new appreciation for comfortable shoe styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend; plus, celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Katie Holmes can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

Garner’s style could be considered the epitome of a cool mom look. Her outfits include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes down to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer lower heels and flat pairs over a towering stiletto; her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

In addition to her clogs, the “13 Going on 30” actress is often spotted in other casual shoes like her wide range of sneakers from brands like Nike and New Balance, oftentimes matching them to leggings and joggers for her daily walks. A few of her go-to silhouettes include New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Knit shoes, Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers and Nike Joyride Run Flyknit running shoes, a style that includes the brand’s Joyride cushioning technology for support.

The actress also introduced a new partnership last year as an extension of her Once Upon a Farm label. At the beginning of August 2020, Garner joined forces with Toms for a whimsical collection of footwear inspired by produce.

