Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic.

The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up.

Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel in LA on Oct. 12. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.

A closer look at Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Glycerin 19 sneakers feature DNA LOFT cushioning for extra comfort without giving up durability, perfect for long runs, running errands and everything in between.

Brooks Glycerin 19 CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

Garner’s style could be considered effortlessly cool. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer flat pairs and lower heels over a towering stiletto. When not rocking Brooks, her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Channel Garner’s comfortable-chic style with these sneaker options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Brooks Revel 4 Running Shoe, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Prada Logo Sneakers, $920

Check out the gallery for more of Jennifer Garner’s mom-chic style.