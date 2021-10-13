Jennifer Garner Does Smart-Casual in Cozy Cardigan and Breathable Brooks Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Jennifer Garner yet again proved to be the master of casual-chic.
The “13 Going on 30” star accompanied her son, Samuel, on Monday in LA. She dressed down in a blue cardigan with black buttons layered over a white top. She added black joggers to the look and tied her locks up.
For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The style currently is available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.
The Glycerin 19 sneakers feature DNA LOFT cushioning for extra comfort without giving up durability, perfect for long runs, running errands and everything in between.
Garner’s style could be considered effortlessly cool. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer flat pairs and lower heels over a towering stiletto. When not rocking Brooks, her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.
Channel Garner’s comfortable-chic style with these sneaker options.
