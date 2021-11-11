Jennifer Garner Keeps It Casual in Breathable Brooks Sneakers With Soft Sweater & Cozy Joggers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer stepped out in a cozy, casual outfit.

The “13 Going on 30” star was seen in Santa Monica, Calif., picking up her son from school on Tuesday. For her outing, she paired a light gray crewneck sweater with soft black jogger sweatpants.

Jennifer Garner in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. Garner’s exact colorway is currently is unavailable, but other colors are available on Brooks’ website for $150. The “Alias” actress has frequently been spotted in other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.

A closer look at Garner’s running shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The Glycerin 19 sneakers feature DNA LOFT cushioning for extra comfort without giving up durability, perfect for long runs, running errands and everything in between.

Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

Garner’s style could be considered effortlessly cool. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer flat pairs and lower heels over a towering stiletto. When not rocking Brooks, her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

