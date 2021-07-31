Jennifer Garner Masters Classics in Pink Button Down, Jeans and Platform Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner turned to wardrobe classics for her latest outfit.

While visiting her office, the “13 Going on 30” actress wore a sharp striped pink button-down shirt with blue jeans. The pieces were paired by a French tuck, and accessorized with green stud earrings and a mix of bracelets: a crystal-accented bangle, black scrunchie, and Apple Watch with a woven multicolored band. Garner completed her ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses with orange lenses — plus a coordinating pink face mask.

Like a seasoned pro, she also masterfully carried an array of items balanced mainly in one hand: a laptop, notebook, phone, AirPods, highlighter, and a second pair of glasses.

Jennifer Garner heads to her office. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Garner heads to her office. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Garner solidified her signature comfy mom style in a pair of black leather platform loafers. The pair appeared to feature wedge heels at least 3 inches tall, as well as rounded toes and exaggerated tan rubber soles. While adding a height boost, the versatile shoes also created a simple, clean base for an outfit that’s equally classic — and can easily transition from the office to cocktail hour.

Jennifer Garner heads to her office. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Garner’s loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

This isn’t the “Yes Day” actress’ first foray in loafers. Among her comfy and versatile shoes, Garner has been seen in tasseled loafers by Celine — which is also one of her go-to brands for handbags. She’s one of the latest stars to hop on the recent loafer trend, which stems from a rise in ’60s and ’70s fashion inspirations, alongside Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Garner’s known for favoring garments that age well over time and are true wardrobe staples: think blue jeans, neutral sweaters, and minimalist gold necklaces and leather bags. The star also favors timeless patterns like thin and multicolored stripes and floral prints, as seen in recent pieces she’s worn by La Ligne and Gabriela Hearst, among other brands.

Jennifer Garner heads to her office. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Garner heads to her office. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are equally versatile and comfortable. The actress often wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from affordable brands like Brooks and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation in recent months, like No. 6 clogs, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada, and Isabel Marant.

