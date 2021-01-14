Jennifer Garner Proves Why Neutrals Make for a Foolproof Outfit With Her Go-To Running Sneakers

While visiting her construction site on Wednesday, Jennifer Garner proves why head-to-toe neutrals make for a foolproof everyday ensemble.

Actress Jennifer Garner visiting her construction site in Los Angeles on Jan 13. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The “13 Going on 30” star wore a navy crewneck pullover sweatshirt and styled the loungewear basic with a pair of Alo Yoga leggings in the Rich Navy colorway that appears similar to their High-Waisted Airlight style. These comfortable pants are currently on sale and retail for $94 on aloyoga.com. The actress accessorized the coordinating outfit with a pair of Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses with gold-tinted lenses that match the hardware on her pendant necklace.

Here’s a closer look at Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Catch Me If You Can” alumna teamed the look with what appears to be her go-to Brooks Levitate 4 Road running sneakers in the black colorway.

A close view of the Brooks Levitate 4 running sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

These performance-ready shoes feature the brand’s Fit Knit uppers with a lightweight DNA AMP midsole, ample cushioning, a removable footbed insole, a wraparound sock-like collar, and a padded tongue, complete with lace-up vamp detail. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Jennifer Garner out and about on Dec. 17, 2020. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Last month, the “Alias” cast member styled these same sneakers with the Valentino Loveblades Sweater with a pair of jeans while in Santa Monica, Calif., running errands.

When Garner isn’t wearing this silhouette, she has been spotted in her beloved Brooks Ghost 13 Road Running Sneakers in the Alloy/Oyster/White colorway. In December last year, she teamed them with a $17 ugly Christmas sweater-vest from Amazon and jeans for a pre-holiday outing. These athletic sneakers feature full heel-to-toe DNA Loft cushioning with a 3D-print air mesh upper construction, and front lace-up detailing for foot flexibility, optimal comfort, and breathability. They retail for $130 and are available for purchase on brooksrunning.com.

Embrace the star’s athletic sneaker style with similar running shoe options below.

CREDIT: Adidas.com

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers, $180.

CREDIT: Nike.com

To Buy: Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Gore-Tex Sneakers, $160.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Asics Novablast Sneakers, $130.

