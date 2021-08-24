Jennifer Garner Is Sensibly ’90s in Floral Midi Skirt and Sharp Prada Navy Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Garner hinted at a ’90s trend while shopping in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress accompanied her 12-year-old daughter Seraphina on Monday. While the duo shopped, Garner went casual with hints of ’90s trends by wearing a floral midi skirt and pairing it with a simple cotton navy T-shirt. The midi style blew up during the decade and has recently made a resurgence, among many other ’90s and early 2000s trends. She added a white wristwatch and a hot pink face mask to the look and left her brown locks down.

Jennifer Garner with her daughter in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Like so many of her other outings, the “13 Going on 30” star stepped out in comfortable yet cute sneakers. The Prada sneakers, currently sold out, featured a navy blue upper with white laces and a white wrap and gum sole. The sneakers also included a red and white Prada logo on the rear end of the shoe.

Jennifer Garner with her daughter in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Garner is a big fan of sneakers, and her go-to shoes are selections from Brooks, including the brand’s Ghost 13 and Levitate 4 Road shoes. Some consider her style the epitome of a “cool mom” look, with outfits oftentimes including a mix of both mom jeans and skinny jeans topped off with soft sweaters, easy-going T-shirts and relaxed blouses. She also switches it up with Canadian suits, overalls, flannels and sweatshirts. When not in her typical denim, Garner also sports activewear looks such as classic leggings. When the actress does in fact make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster among other luxury designers.

Though the exact shoe that Garner is rocking is unavailable, shop these navy sneakers for a similar look.

