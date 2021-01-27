Jennifer Aniston’s Graphic Tee & Skinny Jeans Are Ready for ‘The Morning Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: Jennifer Aniston is back on the set of “The Morning Show.”

The series’ actress joined her hairstylist Chris McMillan on set as they started filming the second season of their hit Apple TV show. Showing off a peek into her behind-the-scenes life, Aniston posed for a quick selfie in a black and white graphic T-shirt from Anine Bing teamed with classic black skinny jeans, one of her go-to pants for off-duty style.

Captioning the post “Aaand, we’re back…,” the pictures earned a comment of approval from Aniston’s co-star, Reese Witherspoon, who added on: “YES WE ARE!!”

Related Miley Cyrus Gives the Biker Shorts Trend an Edgy Twist in a Leather Jacket & Graphic Tee Kaia Gerber's Leggings, Tube Socks & Trending Ugg Mini Boots Are the Perfect Post-Workout Combo Hailey Baldwin's Leather Trench & 'Ceramic' Nikes Give the Monochrome Trend a Sneakerhead Twist

The “Friends” alumna opted for a similar style of pants back in November 2020 for her Thanksgiving celebrations. Posing with her new furry friend in a sweet snap for the American tradition, Aniston kept things casual-chic in a cozy black chunky sweater layered over her favorite skinny jeans.

Watch on FN

As for footwear, the actress opted for a set of ankle-high, lace-up brogues with a sturdy block heel and a patent sheen.

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, comfortable pajamas or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in yesterday’s snap, her top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Just Go With It” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

Style your off-duty attire like Jennifer Aniston in these pieces inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Anine Bing AB x To David Bowie Tee, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Buy Now: Frame Black Le Skinny de Jeanne, $185.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Buy Now: Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jean, $47 (was $68).

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Jennifer Aniston’s best street style looks over the years.