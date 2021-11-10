Jennifer Aniston Parties in Sheer Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Knee-High Boots for Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch With Courteney Cox

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston makes a case for dressing casual-chic.

The “Friends” actress showed how much of a friend she is by attending a launch party for Jennifer Meyer and Moose Knuckles’ collection yesterday in West Hollywood, Calif. Aniston attended the event with her former co-star Courteney Cox. For Aniston’s ensemble, she sported a sheer black blouse and slim-fit jeans that looked refined yet casual.

Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston at the Moose Knuckles and Jennifer Meyer collaboration event. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

(L-R): Courteney Cox, Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston at the Moose Knuckles and Jennifer Meyer collaboration event. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA

When it came down to the shoes, Aniston slipped on a pair of black knee-high boots that also helped pull the entire look together.

Aniston’s typical style lives in the crux of being sophisticated and fashion-forward. Her Instagram feed shows her wearing interesting outfits like edgy dresses, flowy tops, interesting leather pieces, bold separates and functional activewear. On the footwear front, Aniston opts for silhouettes like powerful pumps, sleek sandals and efficient boots.

On red carpets, Aniston slips into beautiful creations from Christian Dior, Schiaparelli and Proenza Schouler.

In addition to her onscreen work, Aniston has starred in campaigns for brands like Aveeno, Smartwater and other cosmetic labels.

Put on a pair of black knee-high boots and streamline the rest of your fall outfits.

