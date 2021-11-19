Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Morning Show’ Finale Photos in Puffy Coat and Snow Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston got emotional with her latest Instagram post.

The “Friends” alum posted to her social media a series of photos from the season two wrap of her HBO show, “The Morning Show.” Though the cast and crew filmed the show earlier this year, the finale of the second season just aired last night.

Aniston’s character wore a gray, long puffy winter coat in her set of photos as well as black pants and a black beanie. For her footwear, the “We’re the Millers” actress wore a warm pair of lace-up snow boots. Her black boots featured fur lining and silver loops, and they hit just above her ankles, perfect for keeping dry—even from fake snow.

When Aniston isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, she can be spotted in her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces clothing include Givenchy, Prada and Dior. On the footwear front, she tends to go for styles from Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, “The Break-Up” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years, including serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates as well as her former Living Proof hair care line. More recently, she tacked on the title of chief creative officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

