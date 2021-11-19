×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Morning Show’ Finale Photos in Puffy Coat and Snow Boots

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
jennifer-aniston-suit-heels
2019
2018
2018
2018
View Gallery 18 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston got emotional with her latest Instagram post.

The “Friends” alum posted to her social media a series of photos from the season two wrap of her HBO show, “The Morning Show.” Though the cast and crew filmed the show earlier this year, the finale of the second season just aired last night.

Aniston’s character wore a gray, long puffy winter coat in her set of photos as well as black pants and a black beanie. For her footwear, the “We’re the Millers” actress wore a warm pair of lace-up snow boots. Her black boots featured fur lining and silver loops, and they hit just above her ankles, perfect for keeping dry—even from fake snow.

When Aniston isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, she can be spotted in her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces clothing include Givenchy, Prada and Dior. On the footwear front, she tends to go for styles from Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Related

Jennifer Aniston Parties in Sheer Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Knee-High Boots for Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch With Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston Breaks Character in a Black Suit & Pumps to Fangirl Over the Foo Fighters

Jennifer Aniston Shows a Sneak Peek Into Her Classic Attire and Pumps on 'The Morning Show'

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, “The Break-Up” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years, including serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates as well as her former Living Proof hair care line. More recently, she tacked on the title of chief creative officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

See more of Jennifer Aniston’s style through the years

Add snow boots to your rotation for the chilly winters ahead.

Marc Fisher Women's Mallie Lug Sole Sherpa Booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Women’s Mallie Lug Sole Sherpa Booties, $89

Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot, $190

Cole Haan Zerogrand Lodge Hiker Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Cole Haan Zerogrand Lodge Hiker Boots, $200

DSW Sponsored

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Designer Brands commemorates its 30-year milestone anniversary.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad