Jennifer Aniston Shows a Sneak Peek Into Her Classic Attire and Pumps on ‘The Morning Show’

By Jannely Espinal
Jennifer Aniston has launched her own haircare brand LolaVie after years of her hairstyles being a Hollywood beauty obsession. The stylish star posed for photographer Emma Summerton for black and white shots to promote her new venture. LolaVie creates products that are “effective, smart and unfussy - ones that solve real problems without the fluff.” The brand explains the origins of its name, saying: “Who is ‘Lola’? Someone who owns who they are, believes in themselves and does things their own way. They live the Lola life. LolaVie, Naturally You.” The first LolaVie product is a 99% naturally-derived Glossing Detangler, priced at $25 and available from lolavie.com. Aniston describes it as “the Swiss Army Knife” of hair products because of its many benefits, including protecting hair from heat damage and enhancing shine. *BYLINE: Emma Summerton/LolaVie/Mega. 08 Sep 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston launches her own haircare brand LolaVie. *BYLINE: Emma Summerton/LolaVie/Mega. Photo credit: Emma Summerton/LolaVie/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785129_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Aniston has launched her own haircare brand LolaVie after years of her hairstyles being a Hollywood beauty obsession.
Jennifer Aniston announced the season two release of “The Morning Show” on her Instagram yesterday wearing a business-like attire.

The actress wore a plaid midi skirt with black tights and a gray sleeveless top. Her elegant look was paired with classy gray pumps featuring approximately 4-inch heels.

When the “Friends” alumna is not on set, she usually goes for business-casual looks, skinny jeans or flowy dresses. One of her latest attires for the “Jimmy Kemmel Live!” show involved a glittery maxi dress. As for footwear, the actress opts for strappy thong heels, a common trend during the summer, slingback sandals and open-toe heels.

For red carpet events, Aniston usually goes for high-end brands such as Gucci, Prada and Givenchy. While on her feet, she slips on a pair of Christian Louboutin or Stuart Weitzman designs. Other common styles she embraces include wedge sandals, monochrome sneakers and slouchy boots.

Recently, Aniston has been dabbling with other business ventures, proving her entrepreneurial skills with her former Living Proof hair care line and her ambassadorships with Aveeno, SmartWater and Emirates.

The actress just launched her own haircare brand called LolaVie, which features a glossy hair detangler. In addition, she joined her colleagues to launch a “Friends” limited-edition collection to help several nonprofit charities including Americares, The Rape Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), which will receive portions from the line’s sales.

