Jennifer Aniston Shows a Sneak Peek Into Her Classic Attire and Pumps on ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston has launched her own haircare brand LolaVie after years of her hairstyles being a Hollywood beauty obsession.

Jennifer Aniston announced the season two release of “The Morning Show” on her Instagram yesterday wearing a business-like attire.

The actress wore a plaid midi skirt with black tights and a gray sleeveless top. Her elegant look was paired with classy gray pumps featuring approximately 4-inch heels.

When the “Friends” alumna is not on set, she usually goes for business-casual looks, skinny jeans or flowy dresses. One of her latest attires for the “Jimmy Kemmel Live!” show involved a glittery maxi dress. As for footwear, the actress opts for strappy thong heels, a common trend during the summer, slingback sandals and open-toe heels.

For red carpet events, Aniston usually goes for high-end brands such as Gucci, Prada and Givenchy. While on her feet, she slips on a pair of Christian Louboutin or Stuart Weitzman designs. Other common styles she embraces include wedge sandals, monochrome sneakers and slouchy boots.

Recently, Aniston has been dabbling with other business ventures, proving her entrepreneurial skills with her former Living Proof hair care line and her ambassadorships with Aveeno, SmartWater and Emirates.

The actress just launched her own haircare brand called LolaVie, which features a glossy hair detangler. In addition, she joined her colleagues to launch a “Friends” limited-edition collection to help several nonprofit charities including Americares, The Rape Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), which will receive portions from the line’s sales.

