Jennifer Aniston Spreads Christmas Cheer Stuffing Stockings With Her Haircare Products in Cozy Slippers

Jennifer Aniston gave her effortlessly chic style a casual twist while at home for the holidays—and while playing Santa.

The “Friends” star stuffed stockings with products from her recently launched Lola Vie haircare products in a new Instagram Reels video, dressed in classic blue jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt. The timeless casual pieces were accessorized with a chunky gold ring. Aniston also wore the comfy outfit to decorate a Christmas tree with a small group of friends, including Courteney Cox.

When it came to footwear, Aniston—as seen later in her video—stayed comfy in a set of beige slippers while decorating the tree. Her pair appeared to feature plush uppers and rounded toes, ideal for relaxing at home. The “Bounty Hunter” actress’ footwear is a more casual version of her versatile footwear choices, which often include similar neutral tones.

Aniston’s slippers were a sharp departure from her more formal looks, like the sleek jumpsuit she wore to accept the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment gala earlier this month. However, slippers are a top at-home winter shoe choice this time of year, due to their soft textures and cozy nature for colder weather. Styles by Wandler, Steve Madden and Ugg have also been worn recently by Megan Fox, Olivia Wilde and Hilary Duff.

Jennifer Aniston attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala.

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

