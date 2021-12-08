Jennifer Aniston Elevates a Bikini Top With High-Waisted Trousers & Pointy Heels for The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Issue

Jennifer Aniston was captured in simple yet stylish ensembles for a cover shoot for The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Morning Show Actress” actress starred in the highly anticipated THR Women in Entertainment issue. In the photos, Aniston can be seen sporting classy and understated monochrome looks. In one photo, Aniston is poses wearing an all-white ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers with a matching bikini top, a fedora and a pair of super pointed-toe shoes. She accessorizes with a long chain statement necklace with a cylindrical-shaped pendant as well as a watch.

In all of the other shots, Aniston forgoes footwear, making for a relaxed aesthetic. She is shot sitting comfortably inside against a wooden wall, wearing a black high neck gown with sheer detailing along with the chest and sleeve areas which then drapes into an opaque middle and a long translucent skirt. The black gown is paired with gold jewelry including a bracelet, a ring, and earrings.

Related Jennifer Hudson Looks Posh in Pink Gown and Nude Stilettos for The Hollywood Reporter Jennifer Aniston Posts 'Morning Show' Finale Photos in Puffy Coat and Snow Boots Jennifer Aniston Parties in Sheer Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Knee-High Boots for Moose Knuckles x Jennifer Meyer Launch With Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston for The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment issue. CREDIT: Ruven Afanador/THR

In another shot “Friends” actress is seen in the same ensemble but is photographed in an acrobatic pose in front of a scenic balcony backdrop.

Jennifer Aniston for The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment issue. CREDIT: Ruven Afanador/THR

One of the behind-the-scenes shots shows the 52-year-old wearing a casual ensemble in a black turtleneck, jeans and a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses.

Jennifer Aniston for The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment issue. CREDIT: Ruven Afanador/THR

During the after-shoot interview, the star discussed her life after the hit series, “Friends” and her experience during the reunion special. “The career was one thing. I didn’t know what was coming, and that’s been nothing but blessed. It’s a different caliber of work but I love it, no matter what, even if it’s a terribly reviewed, dumb comedy, it doesn’t matter if it brings me joy. It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak.” Aniston said “But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am.”

Aniston noted that participating in the reunion show was much more difficult than she had anticipated “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’ Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.’ And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” She noted that she had to leave the room at certain points while shooting.

She also talked about the way that the media has changed during her career “Now you’ve got social media — it’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections.”

Flip through the gallery to see Jennifer Aniston’s shoe style through the years.