Jenna Dewan Looks Effortlessly Chic in Suede Moto Jacket & Pointy Fall Boots

Nicole Zane

Jenna Dewan is just like us, meaning she can only get through the day with a morning cup of Joe.

Dewan shared a two-image Instagram slideshow post this week where she captioned it: “How it started vs how it’s going, Humpday edition. Bring on that ☕️!”

The first photo shows the actress flashing a big smile in a mirror selfie, wearing a fall-appropriate ensemble. It includes a black suede moto jacket, white T-shirt, cropped khaki pants cinched in with a leather belt, and black leather boots.

Dewan may have the casual looks down pat, but she also knows a thing or two about getting dolled up. Last week, the 40-year-old dancer arrived at 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles in a black-and-white halter gown with crisscross straps and cutout detail from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2021 collection. She wore towering platform sandals with an ankle strap courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti Zanotti. The 6-inch showstoppers retail for $1,050 but are currently on sale for $525.

Garrett Clayton arriving at the 2021 amfAR Gala Los Angeles held at the Pacific Design Center on November 4, 2021 in West Hollywood, CA. Â© OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: Jenna Dewan. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802490_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jenna Dewan at amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
When it comes to Dewan’s style, the “Step Up” actress loves a solid casual footwear style like Nike and New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The actress also knows how to switch it up for various red carpet outings — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, she has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

