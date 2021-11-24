×
Jenna Dewan Dances in Asymmetrical Crop Top, Peach Sweatpants and Sleek White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Jenna Dewan busted a major move on Instagram yesterday.

The “Step Up” actress posted a video of herself dancing while wearing a casual outfit. For the ensemble, Dewan slipped into a black asymmetrical crop top that featured a distressed hem. She paired it with peach-colored sweatpants.

When it came down to the shoes, Dewan opted for a sleek pair white sneakers that added an athletic twist.

Dewan’s personal aesthetic consists of styles that are both relaxed while also remaining bold. Filled throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing printed, flowy dresses, colorful separates, printed pieces and dashing outerwear. On the footwear front, Dewan opts for chic silhouettes like powerful pumps, breezy sandals, sleek boots and functional sneakers.

On red carpets, Dewan wears beautiful creations from brands like Monique Lhuillier and Zuhair Murad. She’s a fan of floral prints, bright colors and edgy plunging necklines. When sauntering on the carpets, Dewan typically opts for chic pumps.

Dewan has also cut her teeth within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for the brand Danskin. She also collaborated with the label on a capsule collection that included garments like mesh bodysuits and stretch pants.

