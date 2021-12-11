Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates Blue Origin Mission in Chic Denim Set & Cowboy Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jeff Bezo’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, celebrates in style with a Canadian tuxedo. Surrounded by friends, Sanchez can be seen in an Instagram post marking another successful launch by Blue Origin, the space company owned and operated by Bezos.

Sanchez is pictured wearing a blue jean jacket and matching blue jeans that are the same wash. Although the jean-on-jean look has been controversial over the years, the style is easily achieved by picking jean material with a similar wash and color. The jean pieces should look like they were always worn together as if they were a matching set. We recommend avoiding clashing washes in order to get the best result.

Sanchez broke up the blue in her look by adding a white shirt beneath her denim jacket. The Emmy-winning journalist also accessorized with a brown belt that matched her footwear. She had on minimal jewelry. Her friends pictured also dressed in a similar manner, in denim and a plain tee. Billionaire Bezos wore a Blue Origin spacesuit.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and friends celebrating the space launch. CREDIT: Curtosy of Instagram

Sanchez also wore a pair of brown cowboy boots with a substantial heel. The style of shoe has become increasingly popular in the last year, thanks to platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The trend has taken off, making cowboy boots widely available in a multitude of colors and styles. The high heel allows for height and mobility, something that traditional cowboy boots lack.

Boots are a staple of American culture and are practically perfect for the setting of Blue Origin’s launches, in West Texas.

Obsessed with the cowboy boot trend? Here are some styles that will have you strutting in no time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Isabel Marant Dernee Western Suede Mid-Calf Boots, $670

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots, $199

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Cromwell Cutout Western Boot, $215

