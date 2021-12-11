×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates Blue Origin Mission in Chic Denim Set & Cowboy Boots

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021.
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jeff Bezo’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, celebrates in style with a Canadian tuxedo. Surrounded by friends, Sanchez can be seen in an Instagram post marking another successful launch by Blue Origin, the space company owned and operated by Bezos.

Sanchez is pictured wearing a blue jean jacket and matching blue jeans that are the same wash. Although the jean-on-jean look has been controversial over the years, the style is easily achieved by picking jean material with a similar wash and color. The jean pieces should look like they were always worn together as if they were a matching set. We recommend avoiding clashing washes in order to get the best result.

Related

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses in an Edgy Plunging Blazer Dress With Her Son

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Stuns in Festive Cutout Dress for Thanksgiving

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Turns Heads in Chic Black Gown & Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Sanchez broke up the blue in her look by adding a white shirt beneath her denim jacket. The Emmy-winning journalist also accessorized with a brown belt that matched her footwear. She had on minimal jewelry. Her friends pictured also dressed in a similar manner, in denim and a plain tee. Billionaire Bezos wore a Blue Origin spacesuit.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and friends celebrating the space launch.
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and friends celebrating the space launch.
CREDIT: Curtosy of Instagram

Sanchez also wore a pair of brown cowboy boots with a substantial heel. The style of shoe has become increasingly popular in the last year, thanks to platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The trend has taken off, making cowboy boots widely available in a multitude of colors and styles. The high heel allows for height and mobility, something that traditional cowboy boots lack.

Boots are a staple of American culture and are practically perfect for the setting of Blue Origin’s launches, in West Texas.

Obsessed with the cowboy boot trend? Here are some styles that will have you strutting in no time.

Isabel Marant Dernee Western Suede Mid-Calf Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Isabel Marant Dernee Western Suede Mid-Calf Boots, $670

Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots, $199

Jeffrey Campbell Cromwell Cutout Western Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Cromwell Cutout Western Boot, $215

Like Lauren Sanchez’s style? Here’s another look she wore we think you might like.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad