Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Stuns in Festive Cutout Dress for Thanksgiving

Lauren Sanchez posted an Instagram photo in a very festive fall ensemble while celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

She smiled for the photo embracing Bezos and chef Charlie Palmer in front of a Thanksgiving feast. The media personality took on the warm weather in autumn look in a strappy dress. The 51-year-old boasted brown in a neutral copper-colored look that had a white printed paisley detail. The dress featured a straight neckline with spaghetti straps as well as a cinched waist and cutouts at her sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Bezos sported a simple look in a blue, short-sleeved collared shirt.

Sanchez’s day-to-day style consists of minimalist classics that truly emphasize comfort. On her Instagram, she tends to post photos of herself wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. For shoes, Sanchez gravitates towards boots, pumps and sneakers from brands such as Alexnder McQueen.

Jeffrey Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Gala. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to the red carpet, Sanchez is not afraid to sport head-turning ensembles. Earlier this month, the mother of three attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala with her boyfriend. She sported a silver sequin long-sleeved, form-fitting dress which featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the gown. She elevated the ensemble with a pair of matching sparkly platform pumps with an open toe and a thin strap that wrapped around her ankle.

Bezos matched the bow detail on her dress in a velvet blazer and black bowtie which he wore with suit trousers and dress shoes. The pair have appeared on many red carpets together in silhouettes that are striking yet sophisticated.