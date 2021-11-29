Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Stuns in Festive Cutout Dress for Thanksgiving

Lauren Sanchez posted an Instagram photo in a very festive fall ensemble while celebrating Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.
She smiled for the photo embracing Bezos and chef Charlie Palmer in front of a Thanksgiving feast. The media personality took on the warm weather in autumn look in a strappy dress. The 51-year-old boasted brown in a neutral copper-colored look that had a white printed paisley detail. The dress featured a straight neckline with spaghetti straps as well as a cinched waist and cutouts at her sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.
Bezos sported a simple look in a blue, short-sleeved collared shirt.
Sanchez’s day-to-day style consists of minimalist classics that truly emphasize comfort. On her Instagram, she tends to post photos of herself wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. For shoes, Sanchez gravitates towards boots, pumps and sneakers from brands such as Alexnder McQueen.
When it comes to the red carpet, Sanchez is not afraid to sport head-turning ensembles. Earlier this month, the mother of three attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala with her boyfriend. She sported a silver sequin long-sleeved, form-fitting dress which featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the gown. She elevated the ensemble with a pair of matching sparkly platform pumps with an open toe and a thin strap that wrapped around her ankle.
Bezos matched the bow detail on her dress in a velvet blazer and black bowtie which he wore with suit trousers and dress shoes. The pair have appeared on many red carpets together in silhouettes that are striking yet sophisticated.