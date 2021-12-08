Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Poses in an Edgy Plunging Blazer Dress With Her Son

Lauren Sanchez took to her Instagram stories to post photos of her chic outfit. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared selfies with stylist Micah Schifman and her son, Nikko Gonzalez.

Lauren Sanchez and her son, Niko Gonzalez via Instagram stories on Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: Instagram

In the snapshots, the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host donned an all-black outfit. She wore a black blazer dress that was complete with a plunging neckline and angular front pockets.

The ensemble included mesh cutouts on the side and silver studs at the center. The details didn’t stop there. The form-fitting garment also featured pleats at the bottom, which gave the elusion of a skirt.

Lauren Sanchez and actor, Micah Schifman via Instagram stories on Dec. 7th 2021. CREDIT: Instagram

Sanchez let her dress do all of the talking and tied the look together with small silver dainty earrings.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t a glimpse of her shoes, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she paired her look with sharp pumps. The entertainment reporter tends to gravitate towards boots, pointed-toe pumps and stylish sneakers.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, wearing Alexander McQueen sneakers, enjoy an outing. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, her day-to-day style consists of minimalist classics that emphasize comfort. On her Instagram, she tends to post photos of herself wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. For shoes, Sanchez gravitates towards boots, pumps and sneakers from brands such as Alexander McQueen.

Lauren Sánchez, with Bezos, wears a black gown to the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Last month she stylishly attended the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala alongside her billionaire boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The pair arrived in coordinating black outfits to support the nonprofit’s goal to raise money for children in poverty with diapers and other necessities. The media personality wore a long chic black gown that included hints of lace and ruffle details. She paired the number with chunky black platform heels. On red carpets, Sánchez tends to pose alongside the Amazon tycoon in daring designs that turn heads and create chatter.