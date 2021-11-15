Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Turns Heads in Chic Black Gown & Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Lauren Sánchez arrived to the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in LA on Saturday, alongside billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

The perfect pair was snapped smiling in coordinating black outfits. The Amazon founder wore a sharp tuxedo while his partner wore a long gown and black heels.

The A-list event was held at the Pacific Design Center to support the nonprofit’s goal to raise money for children in poverty with diapers and other necessities. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa was the guest of honor and was presented with the Giving Tree Award.

Lauren Sánchez stuns at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in a black gown. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Earlier this month, Bezos and Sánchez also complemented each other in sparkles and suede at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. She stepped onto the red carpet, shining from head to toe in a silver sequined gown by Tom Ford. Her dress featured a high neckline and draped down her feet. The long-sleeved number also featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the dress.

For footwear, the 51-year-old news anchor wore a pair of silver platform pumps. The open-toe shoes boasted thin heels, a strap around her ankles and a thick sole. When walking away from the red carpet, the media personality ran into trouble getting her maxi dress off of the bottom of her shoes.

Lauren Sánchez, with Bezos, wears a black gown to the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

On red carpets, Sánchez tends to pose alongside the Amazon tycoon in daring designs that turn heads and create chatter. But, the media personality’s day-to-day style consists of minimalist classics that truly emphasize comfort. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. For shoes, Sanchez gravitates towards boots and sharp pumps.