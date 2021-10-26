Jeannie Mai Celebrates Her Macy’s Collaboration in White Bodysuit & Matching Heeled Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The verdict is in, you absolutely can wear white after Labor day and Jeannie Mai just proved that. The Emmy Award-winning host of TV show “The Real” celebrated her collaboration with Macy’s brand I.N.C. last night in a stunning head-to-toe white set.

Jeannie Mai in all white celebrating her collaboration with Macy’s. CREDIT: Mega

The star sported a full monochrome look and left no accessory unturned, from her hair ties to her gloves, Mai committed to the all-white ensemble. The star wore a ribbed form-fitting one shouldered catsuit which blended in with her leather boots. The footwear featured a pointed toe and chunky block heel. Mai also wore a long white coat over her shoulders that draped down to her knees. For accessories, she went with a pair of large, round, dangly pearl earrings and leather gloves.

Mai’s new line consists of 19 styles that mainly come in neutral tones, plus a few pieces with a pop of color. The collection includes pieces in tweed as well as comfortable cotton loungewear sets. There is a wide range of sizes from XXS to XXL with some pieces in plus and petite.

The 42-year-old is a fan of matching sets and is no stranger to coordinating the color of her footwear to her clothes. Whether thats an-all nude jumpsuit with a matching stiletto heel or classic dark wash jeans with a denim pump, Mai has tried it.

