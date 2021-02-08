Jazmine Sullivan Goes Bold in a Power Suit and 4-Inch Platform Shoes for Super Bowl LV National Anthem

Jazmine Sullivan’s Super Bowl outfit for the 2021 game channeled power and elegance as she sang the National Anthem with Eric Church.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti platforms, perform the National Anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. CREDIT: AP

The duo performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the 55th annual Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Church opted for a purple jacket worn over a black T-shirt, jeans and boots, the R&B singer wore a white power suit with crystal embellishments. She topped off the look with a blinged-out headpiece and a pair of towering platform heels from Italian footwear designer, Giuseppe Zanotti.

Power suits have become a style staple even during the coronavirus pandemic. The blazer and pantsuit pairing can even be worn at home. Stars such as Tracee Ellis Ross have tapped the trend, wearing the pairing with a pair of ugly sandals.

For the Sunday evening kick-off, the Phillidelphia-born singer opted for a pair of towering platform sandals that matched her white-colored suit. The sky-high shoes featured a trendy square toe adding a funky twist to the power shoe. Sullivan’s Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sinunosa platforms retail for $995.

Giuseppe Zanotti Sinuosa platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The white leather sandals sit on a 4.7 heel and 1.5 platforms, giving these shoes maximum height. The shoes feature a trendy ankle strap and an open-toe upper. Giuseppe Zanotti makes a number of statement-worthy platform shoes ranging from neutral tones to shiny metallics. Stars such as Kristen Wiig, Billy Porter and Doja Cat all love to wear the Italian designer’s statement-worthy shoes.

Platform shoes are known to bring style and confidence to those who wear them, thanks to their boosting height. Sullivan’s choice of the power suit and platform shoe combo was the perfect look to kick off the Super Bowl 2021 game.

Tonight’s performance was the first time the R&B singer and country musician performed together. The two sang the Star-Spangled banner to a scaled-back crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite social distancing restrictions the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be action-packed with performances by H.E.R., Amanda Gorman and a halftime show by The Weeknd.

