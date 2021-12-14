Jared Leto Plays With Color Blocking in Chic Suit & Stacked Heels at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jared Leto, known for his red carpet looks, pulled out another stylish outfit for the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “House of Gucci” actor arrived in a purple velvet jacket to the event with a sheer black top underneath. He added cherry red flared trousers to his look and added a simple silver necklace.

Jared Leto at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere on Dec. 13. CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Leto added a few inches to his height with block-heeled boots. He donned white leather boots that included a thick stacked heel reaching at least 2 inches in height. This isn’t the first time the rockstar has worn these boots; they were also his footwear choice for the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. He paired the shoes with a light blue velvet suit, which featured satin teal lines on the lapel and pockets of the jacket.

A closer look at Leto’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Other famous fans of the menswear heel include Kanye West, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber. Men’s heels have been worn for centuries from David Bowie to King Louis XIV.

Though Leto isn’t in the film, he will star as another Marvel character at the end of January. The movie, titled “Morbius,” follows biochemist Michael Morbius as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When his experiment goes wrong, he accidentally infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Shop white boots for men below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Dr. Martens 2976 YS, $150

CREDIT: Courtesy of Florsheim Shoes

Buy Now: Duke Bike Toe Zipper Boot, $145

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Motok Chelsea Boot, $1,095

See more of the celebrities on the red carpet at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere.