×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jared Leto Looks Sharp in Teal Velvet Tux & White Heeled Shoes at ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in London

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Jared Leto
The Best Fashion From “House of Gucci”
The Best Fashion From “House of Gucci”
The Best Fashion From “House of Gucci”
The Best Fashion From “House of Gucci”
View Gallery 14 Images

London’s premiere of the “House of Gucci” tonight was certainly a high-fashion affair.

Jared Leto at the London premiere for "House of Gucci." blue velvet suit
Jared Leto at the London premiere of “House of Gucci.”
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jared Leto understood the assignment as he arrived wearing a teal Gucci tuxedo that was perfect for the occasion.

Stars arrive at the House of Gucci premiere in London. Pictured: Salma Hayek,Jared Leto,Adam Driver,Lady Gaga Ref: SPL5273632 091121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
(L-R): Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the London premiere for “House of Gucci.”
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Leto posed for photos alongside his co-stars Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Adam Driver. His velvet suit jacket featured satin teal lines on the lapel and pockets. Leto paired his luxurious look with white patent leather heeled shoes. The “Suicide Squad” actor tied his look together with a diamond-encrusted chain and diamond ring.

Jared Leto at the London premiere for House of Gucci, velvet tuxedo
Jared Leto at the London premiere for “House of Gucci.”
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

It makes sense that Leto would be considered a stylish savior as he continues to exemplify versatility with his fashion choices. He is never one to shy away from risks. Hollywood’s Renaissance man continues to cycle through a lot of memorable style moments from his bleached eyebrows to his iconic Jesus-like locks, Rock n’ Roll stage style and extravagant Gucci ensembles.

Leto’s velvet Gucci suit is a sharp addition to his style archives of the Italian luxury label. His ongoing collaboration with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele has yielded memorable red carpet moments. The Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer always pushes fashion boundaries. In fact, at the 2019 Met Gala, he embodied the camp theme as he accompanied his Gucci look with an accessory that resembled his own head.

Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments from “House of Gucci.”

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad