Jared Leto Looks Sharp in Teal Velvet Tux & White Heeled Shoes at ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in London

London’s premiere of the “House of Gucci” tonight was certainly a high-fashion affair.

Jared Leto at the London premiere of “House of Gucci.” CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jared Leto understood the assignment as he arrived wearing a teal Gucci tuxedo that was perfect for the occasion.

(L-R): Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the London premiere for “House of Gucci.” CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Leto posed for photos alongside his co-stars Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Adam Driver. His velvet suit jacket featured satin teal lines on the lapel and pockets. Leto paired his luxurious look with white patent leather heeled shoes. The “Suicide Squad” actor tied his look together with a diamond-encrusted chain and diamond ring.

Jared Leto at the London premiere for “House of Gucci.” CREDIT: SplashNews.com

It makes sense that Leto would be considered a stylish savior as he continues to exemplify versatility with his fashion choices. He is never one to shy away from risks. Hollywood’s Renaissance man continues to cycle through a lot of memorable style moments from his bleached eyebrows to his iconic Jesus-like locks, Rock n’ Roll stage style and extravagant Gucci ensembles.

Leto’s velvet Gucci suit is a sharp addition to his style archives of the Italian luxury label. His ongoing collaboration with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele has yielded memorable red carpet moments. The Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer always pushes fashion boundaries. In fact, at the 2019 Met Gala, he embodied the camp theme as he accompanied his Gucci look with an accessory that resembled his own head.

