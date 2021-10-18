×
Jane Fonda Brings Regal Glam to LA Dance Project Gala in Embroidered Coat and Sharp Black Boots

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
jane fonda, la dance project gala 2021
Jane Fonda
CREDIT: Courtesy of LA Dance Project Gala

Jane Fonda stepped out to help host the LA Dance Project’s Annual Gala on Saturday, she did so flaunting some regal gold.

The actress and activist, who has loved sporting some color over the years, was seen throughout the lavish event donning a black and muted gold jacket, with a chain gold watch on her wrist, and a matching ring on her middle finger. The gorgeous jacket, which was further accentuated by a neck-tight collar and black and burnt-orange dangle earrings, was intricately embroidered with golden striped tapering and had a sprinkle of various symbols trailing down its base. The shimmering symbols included a bold yin and yang embroidery, as well as a crescent moon, a small patterned asterism design, and others. All of it was tied together by a sharp pair of minimalistic black boots and boot-cut black pants.

jane fonda, la dance project gala 2021 red carpet, gold embroidered coat, boots
Jane Fonda
CREDIT: Courtesy of LA Dance Project Gala

Fonda has never been afraid of form-fitting clothes, she strolled down the catwalk at a 2017 L’Oreal beauty and fashion event in Paris wearing a tight tiger-print gown and was seen at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards sporting a bright red fitted dress, which served as a stark contrast to Lily Tomlin’s draping black dress, her co-star on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

The LA Dance Project Annual Gala, led by artistic director Benjamin Millepied, raised over $800,000 this year and remains one of the company’s most profitable fundraising events. It accounts for half of the year’s annual budget, and allows LA Dance to continue to commission new work, build community partnerships, create artist residencies, and strengthen downtown LA’s arts community.

Here are some staples to help you mimic Fonda’s elegant look.

blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot
Courtesy of Nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Blondo Dagger Waterproof Boot, $150.

PRENMA BOOTIE lucky brand
Courtesy of DSW
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Lucky Brand Prenma Bootie, $79.99.

Valentino Garavani
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Valentino Garavani, $1,250.

 

