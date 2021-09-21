×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Jaden Smith Leaving The British Vogue Fashion Party At The Londoner Hotel
Jaden Smith’s Style
Jaden Smith’s Style
Jaden Smith’s Style
Jaden Smith’s Style
View Gallery 10 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week.

The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag.

Jaden Smith is seen here leaving The British Vogue Fashion Party At the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London.
Jaden Smith is seen here leaving The British Vogue Fashion Party At the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London.
CREDIT: WP Pix / SplashNews.com
Jaden Smith is seen here leaving The British Vogue Fashion Party At the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London.
A closer look at Jaden Smith’s black Chelsea boots.
CREDIT: WP Pix / SplashNews.com

For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on the front of the shoes. The patent leather pair also featured exposed stitching and a lifted block heel.

Related

Koio's First Women's Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Kylie Jenner Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Oversize Trench & Chunky Boots

Dua Lipa Gives This Season's Most Daring Trend a Casual Twist in Buzzy Balenciaga Sneakers

Most have come to know Smith for his statement style, which lives on the crux of being trendy and daring. Smith typically wears garments like sleek denim wear, intricate leathers, sharp suiting, dashing outerwear, colorful-printed separates and comfy hoodies. Smith’s personal shoe aesthetic consists of trendy silhouettes like sneakers and boots different brands in a vast variety of designs.

Jaden is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and New Balance — with whom he also released his own sneaker collab, too. In 2016, Smith shocked the world by donning a skirt in a Louis Vuitton ad campaign. He also launched his own clothing line, MSFTSrep, which includes a variety of trendy clothing that has a streetwear vibe. The “Icon” singer also collaborated with the sock brand Stance for his “Trippy Summer” pop-up shop in 2019.

Put on a pair of black Chelsea boots and add a bit of refined sophistication to your outfits, inspired by Jaden Smith.

 

Alexander McQueen Platform Leather Chelsea Boots
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Platform Leather Chelsea Boots, $650

Florsheim Duke Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Florsheim Duke Boot, $140

Dockers Mens Ransom Rugged Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Dockers Mens Ransom Rugged Chelsea Boot, $40

Click through the gallery to see Jaden Smith’s craziest accessories. 

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad