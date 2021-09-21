Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week.

The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag.

Jaden Smith is seen here leaving The British Vogue Fashion Party At the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. CREDIT: WP Pix / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Jaden Smith’s black Chelsea boots. CREDIT: WP Pix / SplashNews.com

For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on the front of the shoes. The patent leather pair also featured exposed stitching and a lifted block heel.

Most have come to know Smith for his statement style, which lives on the crux of being trendy and daring. Smith typically wears garments like sleek denim wear, intricate leathers, sharp suiting, dashing outerwear, colorful-printed separates and comfy hoodies. Smith’s personal shoe aesthetic consists of trendy silhouettes like sneakers and boots different brands in a vast variety of designs.

Jaden is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and New Balance — with whom he also released his own sneaker collab, too. In 2016, Smith shocked the world by donning a skirt in a Louis Vuitton ad campaign. He also launched his own clothing line, MSFTSrep, which includes a variety of trendy clothing that has a streetwear vibe. The “Icon” singer also collaborated with the sock brand Stance for his “Trippy Summer” pop-up shop in 2019.

