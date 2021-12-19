Jada Pinkett-Smith Pops in Red Strapless Gown and See-Through Heels at ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett-Smith went red for the world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections” in San Francisco.

The “Gotham” star hit the red carpet in a bold red Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The piece featured a strapless ruched minidress silhouette, and was complete with a massive flowing train for added drama. Pinkett-Smith accessorized glamorously, pairing the dynamic outfit with a sparkling bracelet and statement earring.

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere in San Francisco, California. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Smith opted for trendy heels: a pair of red PVC pumps, which featured sharp pointed toes and wrapped ankle straps. The style also included stiletto heels, which likely totaled at least 4 inches in height. When layered over red tights beneath her dress, Smith created a monochrome red outfit that further streamlined her outfit—and ultimately crafted a head-to-toe statement.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith attend the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere in San Francisco, California. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Smith’s pumps. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Ankle-wrap heels have been one of the year’s most popular styles, due to their sleek aesthetic and supportive features. Pinkett-Smith isn’t the only star to wear a pair in recent weeks. Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also worn styles from Cult Gaia, Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta as well.

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ premiere in San Francisco, California. CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

For Smith, red carpets are an occasion for glamorous dressing. The “Magic Mike XXL” star often wears pumps and sandals with towering heels from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. These usually feature edgy accents like metallic hues, crystals and studs. The actress also favors colorful sneakers while off-duty from Adidas and Yeezy.

