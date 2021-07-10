Izabel Goulart Shines in White Etro Gown and Metallic Sandals at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Izabel Goulart sparkled and shone on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

For last night’s screening of “Benedetta,” the Brazilian model posed on the red carpet in a dazzling white Etro dress. The bold one-shoulder number featured a cutout and single strap lined with beads and crystals, as well as a daring thigh-high slit on the back. Goulart accessorized in sparkling diamond drop earrings and a matching cuff bracelet by Chopard.

Izabel Goulart arrives at the "Benedetta" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Izabel Goulart arrives at the “Benedetta” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

On the footwear front, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals. The shoes featured a V-shaped slingback strap, as well as a thin toe strap and stiletto heels. Their sleek metallic tone coordinated with the silver tones in Goulart’s dress, as well as her diamond jewelry. A similar pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sophie sandals are on sale for $428 (originally $611) on Farfetch.com.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Sophie sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Metallic sandals are a go-to shoe for celebrities, serving as a glamorous accent to make outfits sharp and chic. Silver, gold, and bronze tones with minimalist straps and stiletto heels are the most popular, often by top brands like Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman, and Casadei. Stars like Zendaya, Camila Cabello, and Blake Lively are frequently spotted in pairs on and off the red carpet. Goulart wore a similar pair at the Cannes premiere of “Stillwater” earlier in the Festival, along with a sparkling black top and feathered pants—also by Etro.

Goulart loves to make a statement on the red carpet. The Brazilian model is regularly seen in designs featuring sequins, beading, and sheer fabrics by top labels like Alberta Ferretti, Christian Dior, and Zuhair Murad. For footwear, she can be spotted in strappy sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

When it comes to her off-duty shoes, Goulart loves similarly bold footwear. She typically wears sneakers by Nike, as well as pointed-toe pumps, thigh-high and ankle boots in neutral tones by top brands like the aforementioned Jimmy Choo. Goulart is a fixture on the fashion scene, establishing her career as a top model walking on runways for Balenciaga, Givenchy, Chanel, and more high-end brands. She’s also known for appearing in numerous campaigns for brands like M.A.C., Avon, and Armani Exchange.

