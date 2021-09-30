×
Izabel Goulart Plays in the Oversized Trend With Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers During Paris Fashion Week

By Jacorey Moon
Izabel Goulart is seen walking around Paris in the sun
Izabel Goulart was spotted while out and about yesterday during Paris Fashion Week. The model wore an oversized coat,  pants and double-breasted suit jacket with a white bandeau top.

Izabel Goulart seen walking around Paris.
CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA
A closer look at Izabel Goulart’s white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
CREDIT: Neil Warner/MEGA
For the shoes, Goulart wore a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers that added a nice athletic twist to the ensemble. Pairing a sportier footwear silhouette with more refined apparel has gained a lot of traction over the years, with celebrities like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid embracing the trend.

When it comes to Goulart’s personal style, she’s known for being fashion-forward. Riddled through her Instagram are images of her wearing edgy bikinis, efficient activewear, baggy jeans, printed separates, voluminous gowns and tailored staple pieces. On the footwear front, Goulart has an affinity for easy styles like heeled sandals, sleek pumps and fun sneakers.

When gracing red carpets, Goulart wears statement-making creations from Etro, David Koma and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Goulart has also modeled in ad campaigns for brands like Armani Exchange and DKNY. She’s best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2005 to 2008.

Get sporty like Goulart and add a pair of white sneakers to your outfits.

