Izabel Goulart Is Hard to Miss in Neon Green Shorts & Cardigan Set With Pyramid Heels at Cannes Film Festival

Izabel Goulart stepped out in the coziest and punchiest knit set in Cannes — and made a bright statement while doing so.

While in France for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the model arrived at the Martinez Hotel in a bright lime green cardigan and shorts by David Koma. Both pieces featured a vibrant, neon hue and a cozy ribbed knit, with her cardigan adding extra flair through oversized sleeves and sparkling crystal buttons. She accessorized with rectangular pink sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and several rings — as well as a crystal-covered mini bag with a boxy hot pink handle, which tied the look’s complementary details together. Her cardigan currently retails for $505 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Izabel Goulart arrives at the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

David Kona’s ribbed cardigan CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Matching top-and-bottom sets have been trending throughout the last year, due to their ability to create a streamlined and coordinating outfit. Other stars have hopped onto the trend with matching tops and skirts, shorts, and pants, like Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Cardi B.

For footwear, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped on a pair of statement sandals by Amina Muaddi. The sandals boasted minimalist straps and a sharp pyramid heel — one of Muaddi’s signatures — in a pale tan suede. They also featured wraparound ankle straps in sleek metallic silver, adding a dramatic touch to the simple shoe silhouette.

A closer look at Goulart’s Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Amina Muaddi is one of the breakthrough footwear designers of the last several years, whose pyramid-heeled pumps, mules, and sandals frequently make statements with their vibrant colors, PVC straps, crystals, and animal prints. The designer’s shoes have been worn by numerous A-listers and fashion insiders, including Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, just to name a few. The designer recently collaborated on a line of clothing and hosiery with Wolford, featuring many of her bold style signatures like monochrome color palettes and plenty of sparkle.

Izabel Goulart arrives at the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Izabel Goulart arrives at the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Goulart, as this outfit proves, never shies away from making a statement on or off the red carpet. The Brazilian model is regularly seen in designs featuring sequins, beading, and sheer fabrics by top labels like Alberta Ferretti, Christian Dior, and Zuhair Murad. Recently, she walked the red carpet for the Cannes premiere of “Stillwater” in an embroidered halter-neck top and feather-accented trousers by Etro.

When it comes to shoes, Goulart similarly loves a statement pair. The model often wears strappy sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Giuseppe Zanotti. While off-duty, she can also be spotted in sneakers by Nike. Goulart is a fixture on the fashion scene, establishing her career as a top model walking on runways for Balenciaga, Givenchy, Chanel, and more high-end brands. She’s also known for appearing in numerous campaigns for brands like M.A.C., Avon, and Armani Exchange.

