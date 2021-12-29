Izabel Goulart Masters Glam Nautical Style in Metallic Crop Top, Mini Skirt & the ‘Barbie Feet’ Pose in St. Barts

Izabel Goulart rides a boat style.

The model posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her enjoying some fun on a boat in St. Barts in a frilly, chic outfit. For the ensemble, Goulart donned a flouncy crop top that featured long bishop sleeves with a sleek tie. The matching skirt featured a gathered waistline and a fluffy hemline that bopped and moved as Goulart traveled down the boat’s stairs. Both pieces have a metallic pattern strewn throughout that added a nice pop of sparkle.

Goulart didn’t wear any shoes with this outfit, but she impressively demonstrated the foot-flattering “Barbie feet” pose — feet arched and toes pointed. The trend swept Instagram in 2018 for its ability to create the illusion of extra height.

If she had worn shoes, it’s safe to say that she would’ve worn some of her favorite styles like funky pumps and sleek sandals.

Goulart has a distinct clothing sense that’s both stylish and uber-trendy while placing an emphasis on cut and fit. Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing silhouettes like edgy swimwear, slouchy denim, bodycon numbers, colorful separates and oversized tailoring that definitely cater to her specific sartorial tastes. When it comes to shoes, Goulart has a penchant for classic styles like pumps and sandals that help to finish off her looks as well as add a touch of elevation to her vibe.

The model has, of course, done work within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Nike and Jimmy Choo. She was also a Victoria’s Secret angel from 2005 to 2008, and she also modeled for Armani Exchange.