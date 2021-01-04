Izabel Goulart Brings the Anklet Trend into 2021 With a Little Help from Her Neon Bikini

Izabel Goulart rang in the new year with plenty of sun and one of 2020’s biggest hit trends.

The supermodel hit the sandy shores of St. Barts on Dec. 31, 2020, in style, showing off her tan in a neon orange wrap bikini and a mix of subtle gold jewelry.

Izabel Goulart on the beach at Eden Roc hotel in St Barths, French West Indies on Dec. 31, 2020. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Izabel Goulart’s trending anklet. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

To top off the vacation-chic look, Goulart buckled up one of her favorite accessories: a chic anklet. The subtle design featured smooth gems linked together with a coordinating gold finish.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and, of course, Izabel Goulart.

Izabel Goulart on the beach at Eden Roc hotel in St Barths, French West Indies on Dec. 31, 2020. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

Anklets were a staple in the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s footwear rotation throughout all of last year. In one look during her extended trip to Greece, she debuted a bold tie-dye one-piece bikini featuring a cutout panel across the stomach; the design comes from celeb-favorited brand Frankies Bikinis and retails for $185 at FrankiesBikinis.com.

To make the outfit even more beach-ready, Goulart then looped in a set of white-frame sunglasses and a fun anklet coated in a double layer of puka shells.

In addition to stunning anklets, Nike and Prada are just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 36-year-old model. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma, Alexander Wang and Max Mara, among other major names.

