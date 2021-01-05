Ivanka Trump Emulates ‘Vote Red’ In a Bright Sweater, Coat Dress & This Major Boot Trend for Georgia Rally

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump joined her brother Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle last night in Dalton, Ga., as they attended a rally ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff race on Tuesday. The group was in attendance to support President Donald Trump as he spoke to crowds, endorsing Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

At the event held at Dalton Regional Airport, Ivanka herself also took to the podium to campaign for the senators, opting for a deep red sweater to start her look. The turtleneck number came layered under a black midi-length coat dress as well as hidden black trousers.

The color red is symbolic of the Republican party, as alluded to by the advisor to the president in an Instagram caption from last night, reading: “Next stop, Georgia! #VoteRed.”

Ivanka Trump greets her father at a rally for the Georgia Senate runoffs in Dalton, Ga., Jan. 4. CREDIT: AP

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Ivanka Trump return to the White House after President Donald Trump spoke during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport, Jan. 4, in Dalton, Ga. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s boots. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the first daughter tapped one of 2020’s biggest boot trends to finish off her attire. The lace-up leather pair came set atop an almond-toe silhouette as well as a sturdy block heel with a knee-high finish. Set with a lacing system that wraps across the ankle, the design bears a strong resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s Melissa boots — a pick from Ivanka’s go-to brand for shoes.

Measuring almost 3.5-inches in height, you can shop the advisor to the president’s footwear of choice discounted from $1,720 to $946 at TheOutnet.com.

Gianvito Rossi Melissa boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

Combat boots and lace-up styles became the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization in 2020 along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal.

When it comes to her own shoes, Ivanka Trump herself oftentimes prefers pumps for her more formal occasions; her go-to picks come from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Beyond her rain-ready attire, the former footwear head also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump herself also typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; she also teams her go-to heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

