Ivanka Trump Showcases Her Warm-Weather Style With Green Button Dress & Beachy Slide Sandals in Miami 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump is continuing to showcase her sunny style as she adjusts to life in Miami after departing Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, the former first daughter stepped out with her children in the Florida city — where she recently joined her family following the end of her father Donald Trump’s presidency — wearing a flowy green button-up dress. The loose-fitting frock featured a tie at the waist and cascaded down past her knees.

Ivanka accessorized with a crossbody bucket bag that featured a chestnut leather strap. Tory Burch offers a similar style handbag for $348 at Shopbop.com. Ivanka also wore a floral face mask that perfectly matched her dress amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related Beyoncé Gives Her Ivy Park Tank & Matching Skirt a Trendy Upgrade With Blazer & Pointy Stilettos Vanessa Hudgens Dares to Wear a Bathing Suit in the Snow With a Puffer Coat & Neon Snow Boots Addison Rae Proves Sweatpants Are Here to Stay With a Cozy Off-Duty Look That Includes These Buzzy Air Jordans

Ivanka Trump out in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Ivanka kept the look casual with a pair of straw slide sandals. The shoes featured textured uppers with a contrasting brown leather buckle. The sandals were completed with a leather outsole.

Tuesday’s outing comes after Ivanka debuted another warm-weather look on Monday. The former fashion designer was spotted on the balcony of her new home doing some reading, wearing a sleeveless red and black striped dress that was complete with a high-leg slit. She accessorized with a pearl necklace and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Ivanka Trump steps out onto her balcony in Miami, Feb. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

Ivanka’s beachy footwear is much different from the more polished looks she sported while serving as an advisor to the president. To finalize her tailored suits, statement coats and dainty dresses, Ivanka would wear nude and black bumps, heeled boots, crisp white sneakers and closed toe flats. Her go-to brands included: Rothy’s, Gianvito Rossi and Burberry to name a few.

Shop straw sandals like Ivanka Trump’s with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal, $50

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Mello Raffia Slide Sandal, $69 (was $115)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

To Buy: Schutz Carlotta Crystal Raffia Flat Sandals, $98

Click through the gallery to see all the shoes Ivanka Trump wore in 2020.