Ivanka Trump Is Summer-Ready in Tropical Cut-Out Dress and White Sneakers

Ivanka Trump is ready for summer. The entrepreneur was dressed for warm weather alongside husband Jared Kushner and son Joseph in Miami on Saturday.

Ivanka Trump goes for a stroll in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Ivanka wore a pair of white leather sneakers. Set atop a rubberized sole, the pair gave a slightly sporty look to Trump’s ensemble, which were ideal for strolling through Miami streets with her family.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go for a stroll in Miami, Florida. CREDIT: MEGA

IVANKA SNEAKERS

White sneakers are also having a moment in the fashion industry, worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The shoes’ single tone gives them greater versatility, and adds a chic finish to any look. The most popular styles have been by sporty brands like Adidas and Nike, featuring mesh uppers and chunky soles that are ideal for a workout or trip to the gym.

Ivanka’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone or neutral flats and pointed-toe pumps. While previously visiting Miami last winter, the former designer wore a chic pair of nude flats while handing out boxes of food for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Ivanka Trump walks in Miami with son Joseph Kushner. CREDIT: MEGA

After departing Washington, D.C., this year, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The the former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father, President Donald Trump’s, term in office.