Issa Rae Colorfully Masters Cutouts in a Neon Orange Dress & Metallic Sandals on ‘Colbert’

Issa Rae brought a colorful take to the cutout trend while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City.

The “Insecure” creator hit the stage in a sleek orange ribbed dress. The form-fitting number featured long sleeves and an asymmetric skirt, as well as daring thigh-high slits. The piece also included a crossover detail with shoulder and chest cutouts, tied into the current cutout dress trend. Rae’s look was complete with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Issa Rae appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When it came to shoes, Rae chose a pair of classic metallic sandals. The “Little” actress slipped on ankle-strap sandals, featuring thin toe and ankle straps. Her footwear also included thin stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 3 inches in height.

Issa Rae appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

A closer look at Rae’s sandals. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

However, this wasn’t Rae’s only standout look of the day. While arriving at “Colbert,” the star greeted fans in a bright red bomber jacket, turtleneck top and wide-leg black pants with a drawstring waist. Her look was finished with a pair of dark brown sandals, which featured thin toe straps and stiletto heels that were at least 3 inches tall.

Issa Rae stops for her fans at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Rae’s sandals. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Heeled sandals have come back in full force this fall, now that live events have resumed. Favored for their ventilated silhouettes and supportive ankle straps, pairs often elevate any look with a sharp finish. Rae is the latest star to wear the style. In recent weeks, celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have worn pairs from Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Gia Borghini as well.

For footwear, the “The Lovebirds” star frequently wears strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals, paired with vibrant dresses from brands like Sergio Hudson, Alexandre Vauthier and David Koma. She’s also been spotted in metallic pumps as well. When off-duty, the star usually wears high-top sneakers from brands like Converse.

