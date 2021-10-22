Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae appears on the red carpet for the season 5 premiere of "Insecure" on Oct. 21 in LA.

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO’s “Insecure” Season 5 at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings.

Issa Rae at the HBO “Insecure” Season 5 premiere on Oct. 21 in LA. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA Detail of Issa Rae’s sandals. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz.

Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall.

