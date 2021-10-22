×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
Issa Rae, insecure season 5, hbo red carpet
Issa Rae appears on the red carpet for the season 5 premiere of "Insecure" on Oct. 21 in LA.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Issa Rae attend the Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5 at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 21 Oct 2021 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA798518_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Issa Rae at the premiere of HBO’s “Insecure” Season 5 at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Keke Palmer (L) and Richard Nevels attend the Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5 at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 21 Oct 2021 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA798518_046.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Issa Rae at the HBO “Insecure” Season 5 premiere on Oct. 21 in LA.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Keke Palmer (L) and Richard Nevels attend the Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5 at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 21 Oct 2021 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA798518_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Detail of Issa Rae’s sandals.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz.

Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall.

Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118

A New Day A New Day Women's Gillie Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28

Steve Madden SIZE INFO True to size. DETAILS & CARE Super svelte straps frame the vamp of a stunning ankle-strap sandal lofted by a towering stiletto heel. 4 1/4" heel (size 8.5) Adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure Synthetic upper, lining and sole Imported Women's Shoes Item #6584088 Free Shipping & Returns See more GIFT OPTIONS Get free gift wrap when you pick up your order at a Nordstrom store! Choose gift options when you check out. Some items may not be eligible for certain gift wrap options. Pickup & In-Store Gift message (free) DIY gift kit (free) Packaged in a Nordstrom box (free) Wrapped with signature gift wrap (free) Delivery Gift message (free) DIY gift kit ($3) Packaged in a Nordstrom box ($5) Looking for gifts for everyone on your list? We've got you covered. Shop Gifts STEVE MADDEN Founded in 1990, Steve Madden never fails at an aesthetic that's an effortless blend of cool and edgy. Drawing inspiration from the worlds of rock 'n' roll and high fashion, the irreverent New York brand consistently creates innovative, trend-forward shoes, clothing and accessories for women, men and kids. Although the tone is youthful, Steve Madden designs balance whimsy with pragmatism. Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad