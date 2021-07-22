Isla Fisher Cozies Up in a Cashmere Sweater, Silk Shorts and Sleek Logo Mules

Isla Fisher just proved at-home looks can also be high-fashion.

The “Confessions of a Shopaholic” actress posed on her staircase at home in a beige cashmere sweater and brown silk shorts from Fendi’s fall ’21 collection. She posted the shot to Instagram, playfully captioning it: “Stairway to Ginger.” Her knit featured a turtleneck collar and ribbed hems, while her shorts included a chic waist belt.

Fisher also carried Fendi’s newest handbag, the Fendi First clutch, in a warm brown leather tone. The bag features a soft, pouch-like silhouette, and is accented with a large F-shaped clasp and thin shoulder strap.

The “Now You See Me” actress accented her ensemble with a pair of Fendi’s newest Fendi First mules. The sandal style featured two beige leather straps, as well as a sculpted gold heel in the shape of the brand’s signature “F.” Numerous colorways of the shoe were part of Fendi’s fall ’21 runway show, similarly to Fisher’s handbag.

Related Kate Beckinsale Is Perfectly On-Trend in Statement-Sleeve Dress & Bubblegum Pink Stilettos Angelina Jolie Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a White Tee, Corduroy Pants & Classic Pumps Hailey Baldwin Proves the Power of Accessories in a Classic Crop Top, Trousers & Glowing Nikes

Sandals from Fendi’s Fall 2021 collection.

Fisher isn’t the only celebrity that’s test-driving Fendi’s upcoming collection. Last week, singer Rita Ora stepped out in a full look by the brand, wearing a cream-colored crochet bralette, high-waisted ribbed trousers and a soft white jacket. Her look was paired with Fisher’s same handbag as well as the Fendi First mules in black leather.

Fisher’s style on and off the red carpet is often steeped in glamour. The “Wedding Crashers” star often dons dresses by Alex Perry, Zuhair Murad and Dior among other top labels during awards season. When it comes to shoes, she can be spotted in platform pumps by Christian Louboutin as well as straps sandals by Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. For her off-duty looks, Fisher prefers shoes with less formality but plenty of height like AGL boots and Stella McCartney’s platform brogues.

Slip on a pair of smooth leather mules this season, inspired by Isla Fisher.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Cherzel mules, $70 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Calvin Klein Cecily mules, $90 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Staud Lisette mules, $251 (was $418).

Click through the gallery for more standout looks from Fendi’s Fall 2021 collection.