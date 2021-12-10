Isla Fisher Joined the Pointed Toe Pump Trend For ‘Wolf Like Me’ Press Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Isla Fisher joined the pointed toe pump trend for the “Wolf Like Me” press day.

The 45-year-old brought a high fashion flair to the little black dress for the occasion. She sported an Ulyana Sergeenko gown which featured a straight across neckline, dramatically flared shoulders, and boxy quarter length sleeves. The fitted top draped into a short pleated skirt with a small cut slit on the top of her leg. For footwear, the star slipped on a pair of Sarah Flint Perfect pumps which featured a steel rod stiletto heel as well as a leather lining and insole. The “Confessions of a Shopaholic” actress let her ensemble speak for itself and so kept it simple with accessories and wore only silver rings on each of her hands and simple color coordinated earrings.

Fisher promoted her upcoming show in her Instagram post. She wrote “Press Day for #WolfLikeMe dropping all 6 episodes January 13th on @peacocktv featuring me and the brilliant @joshgad and directed and written by the talented @abeforsythe GET READY.”

Fisher, who stars as Mary, acts alongside Josh Gad who plays her love interest, Gary. The dark romantic comedy show was written by Abe Forsyth.

In terms of Fisher’s typical aesthetic, her red carpet looks alike are often steeped in glamour. The “Wedding Crashers” star often favors dresses by Alex Perry, Zuhair Murad and Dior among other top labels during awards season. When it comes to shoes, she can be spotted in platform pumps by Christian Louboutin as well as straps sandals by Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. For her off-duty looks, Fisher prefers shoes with less formality but plenty of height like AGL boots and Stella McCartney’s platform brogues.

Slip into a pair of black pumps inspired by Isla Fisher.

Buy Now: Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pumps, $775

Buy Now: Nine West Women’s Ezra Pointy Toe Pumps, $89

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

FLip through the gallery to see