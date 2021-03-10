Irina Shayk Edges Up Her Winter Coat With These Leg-Climbing Leather Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Irina Shayk loves a good chunky, leather boot.

The shoe style has been the Russian model’s go-to shoe of choice to take on New York City’s wintery weather. Today, Shayk once again brought out one of her favorite pairs to hit the streets.

Irina Shayk out in New York City on March 10, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For her outing, she threw on a gray parka over her black and red knit pullover sweater. She finished her winter look with a black beanie, sunglasses and a matching face mask. To add a little edge, the model paired the outfit with a cherry red patent leather bag and her favorite thigh-high boots, which camouflaged her leggings.

Shayk’s shoe choice for the day looks similar to Bottega Veneta’s stretch lug-sole over-the-knee boots, which are made from vegetable-dyed leather and features a rounded toe. Although square-toes continue to dominate fashion, round and pointed-toe shoes are making a comeback.

Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Lug-Sole Over-The-Knee boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Sitting on top of a .4-inch platform heel, the lug rubber outsole gives this classic over-the-knee boot a contemporary update. You can shop the style for $1,530 on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Shayk has worn the leg-climbing boots out on the streets of New York City a handful of times. Last week, the model broke out the shoes and styled them with a belted cozy teddy coat.

Irina Shayk in New York City on March 5, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Shayk’s street style hack of wearing over-the-knee boots can instantly take a pair of black leggings from drab to fab. The winter layering technique is a great way to be comfortable yet chic during cold weather months.

A closer look at Irina Shayk’s chunky sole thigh-high boots. CREDIT: MEGA

You can make your black leggings a fashion statement with a pair of tall boots. Consider a few styles like these below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Vagabond Tara platform boot, $210; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To buy: Madden Girl Coretta boot, $70; Dsw.com.

