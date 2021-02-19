Irina Shayk Edges Out the Monochrome Trend in the Chunkiest Black Boots

Irina Shayk shows us once again that no matter the weather, you can take on the monochrome trend.

The model continues to wear color-coordinated outfits to face the New York City snow, proving that all you need is a pair of chunky combat boots to weatherproof a fashionable outfit. She was spotted in downtown New York City today wearing an off-white trench coat and matching wide-leg pants from the label, Paris Georgia. The “Hercules” actress finished off the look with a black beanie, a turtleneck and a pair of chunky combat boots.

Irina Shayk out on Feb. 19, 2021. CREDIT: Splash

To accessorize, Shayk threw on a pair of silver-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses that coordinated well with her black and white face mask. She also toted along a small rectangular purse from Rylan while pushing her three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

Finding a fashionable boot to brave the elements can be a challenge, especially during the winter months. Shayk’s go-to shoe, the chunky combat boot, gives way to both fashion and durability. Some of her favorite shoe brands for chunky combat boots include Dr. Martens, Bottega Veneta and Both. The model and actress loves to go with a classic black leather boot so she can style it with all her bold trench coats. The versatile colorway also allows her to wear the bold shoe style during any season of the month.

Lug-sole boots not only are trendy but provide a no-slip grip on wet surfaces. Chunky combat boots often utilize this rubber sole feature, giving them versatility not only by way of style but by the situation. As hiker silhouettes and platform soles continue to be popular in fashion, we’re seeing how performance elements can transform footwear design.

Below, take a look at a few pairs of chunky combat boots inspired by Shayk’s latest off-duty pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To buy: Dr. Marten 1460 boot, $140; Drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To buy: Steve Madden Betty Black boot, $100; Stevemadden.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Mia Mila boot, $55 (Was $80); Zappos.com.

Want more? Click through our gallery of 22 of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks.