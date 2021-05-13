×
Irina Shayk Perfectly Demonstrates How Versatile a Classic Trench Is By Wearing It As a Dress With Trending Thong Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
irina-shayk-trench-coat-sandals-feature
If you need a reason to buy a trench coat, Irina Shayk has got you covered.

On Wednesday, the supermodel was seen in the look while out and about with her daughter Lea De Seine in New York City. Proving just how versatile and timeless a trench coat is, Shayk opted to wear the outerwear piece as a dress, giving it a fun spring upgrade.

While trench coats have been around for decades, the undeniably classic style is having a major moment right now. The look was a big hit on the spring ’21 runways of Burberry, Maryling, Isabel Marant and Max Mara. The brands showcased new iterations of the style, offering different textures and shapes.

irina shayk, trench coat dress, thong sandals, nyc
Irina Shayk out in New York City on May 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
irina shayk, thong sandals, black sandals, nyc
A closer view of Irina Shayk’s sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

As for why the trench is so popular, the style just works with everything. You can style it in the summer with a basic white t-shirt and shorts and sneakers and bring it into fall with a satin dress and combat boots. (For Shayk, the trench is a wardrobe staple as she styled an oversized cream version atop a black crop top and zebra pants earlier this month.) Aside from Shayk, stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and more are fans of the piece.

Shayk finalized Wednesday’s look with a chain purse and this year’s hottest shoe trend: thong sandals. Her pair came in a black hue and featured a criss cross strap across the ankle. Thong sandals trended big last year, and have remained the “it” shoe as we transition to summer. The style offers an effortless feel, but gives the everyday sandal a much needed upgrade.

Copy Irina Shayk’s look with these picks below.

avec les filles, trench coat, nordstrom
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Avec Les Filles Blouson Sleeve Washed Linen Trench Coat, $120

demellier, santa monica chain bag, chain purses
CREDIT: 24s.com

To Buy: Demellier Santa Monica Chain Bag, $450

 

tkees, sarit sandal, thong sandals
CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Tkees Sarit Sandal, $58

Click through the gallery to see Irina Shayk’s best street style looks.

Access exclusive content

